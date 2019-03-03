Brewers reliever suffers torn ACL

It was all about the bullpen for the Milwaukee Brewers during last season’s run. They had so many arms step up in big moments. This season, they added to that stacked pen with hopes of repeating their 2018 success.

One of those new names however will likely miss the 2019 season. Hard-throwing righty Bobby Wahl managed to tear the ACL in his right knee while throwing a pitch Friday against the Mariners.

It’s a rare occurrence for a pitcher to tear his ACL while throwing a pitch. Wahl’s injury is one of the rarest in MLB history. According to GM David Stearns, Wahl is only the third pitcher in MLB’s central injury database to tear the ACL in his push-off knee.

The Brewers added Wahl in early January from the Mets in exchange for OF Keon Broxton. MLB.com currently ranks him as Milwaukee’s 26th best prospect.

Stearns did not give a possible return date, but a torn ACL will likely keep Wahl out for the entire season. If rehab goes well, he could be on the Brewers’ radar as a September call-up.

