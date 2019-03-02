Packers not expected to bring back Davon House

It appears that Davon House’s time in Green Bay may be nearing an end.

According to Tom Silverstein, the Packers are not interested in resigning the defensive back.

House played in only three games last season before landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury.

There isn’t a huge need for House considering the talent at the position ahead of him on the depth chart.

Kevin King, Jaire Alexander, Josh Jackson are the future at the position. Alexander has already proven to be a capable starter in the NFL.

If this is the end for House, he’ll finish his Packers career with three interceptions, three sacks and 31 pass breakups over 55 career games.

