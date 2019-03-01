Report: Pau Gasol to sign with Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks are adding to an already deep roster.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that six-time All-Star Pau Gasol has agreed to a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs. Once he clears waivers, Gasol intends to sign with Milwaukee.

Gasol has dealt with injuries and played in only 27 games this year. He’s averaging career lows of 4.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in just 12.2 minutes per game. But he gives the Bucks another big body that can shoot. And unlike much of the roster, the 38-year-old Gasol has a ton of playoff experience and championship pedigree, having won two titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Without Gasol, Milwaukee has built a 47-14 record, the best in the NBA, and can be the first team to clinch a playoff spot with a win Friday night at the Lakers.

