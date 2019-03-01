NFL Scouting Combine: Day 3

INDIANAPOLIS — Day 3 of the NFL Scouting Combine brought the first on-field testing and drills with the offensive linemen and running backs under the microscope.

Among them were four former Badgers — Michael Deiter, Beau Benzschawel, David Edwards and Alec Ingold.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at how they performed, along with where their times and distances ranked among their peers.

OL Michael Deiter

MEASUREMENTS

Height: 6′ 5″

Weight: 309 lbs

Arms: 33 1/8”

Hands: 10 3/4”

TESTING

40-yard dash: 5.23 seconds (t-25th)

Bench press: 21 reps (t-35th)

Vertical: 28 inches (t-20th)

Broad jump: 105.0 inches (t-22nd)

3-cone drills: 7.88 (t-23rd)

20-yard shuttle: 4.81 (27th)

NOTES

Deiter had 21 reps on the bench and had mixed feelings about the effort.

“I definitely think I could have done better,” he said. “But it’s what happened, so I have to be satisfied.”

Deiter said it’s possible he will bench again at Wisconsin’s pro day on March 13.

OL Beau Benzschawel

MEASUREMENTS

Height: 6′ 6″

Weight: 309 lbs

Arms: 33 3/8”

Hands: 9 5/8”

TESTING

40-yard dash: 5.24 seconds (t-28th)

Bench press: 20 reps (40th)

Vertical: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

3-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

NOTES

— It’s unclear why Benzschawel didn’t take part in anything other than the 40-yard dash and the on-field drills on Friday. It’s possible he wasn’t fully healthy or perhaps is just waiting until Wisconsin’s pro day.

— Benzschawel said Thursday he was OK with his bench press figure of 20.

“Anything over 20 is good, but in training I had a couple more reps,” Benzschawel said. “It’s all part of the combine trying to get you, but I was happy with what I did.”

He did say he intends to bench at pro day.

OL David Edwards

MEASUREMENTS

Height: 6′ 6″

Weight: 308 lbs

Arms: 33 3/8”

Hands: 9 3/4”

TESTING

40-yard dash: 5.28 (30th)

Bench press: DNP

Vertical: 25.5 inches (t-35th)

Broad jump: 99.0 inches (37th)

3-cone drill: 7.69 seconds (11th)

20-yard shuttle: 4.77 (24th)

NOTES

Coming off the shoulder/neck nerve issue that bothered him the entire season and eventually led to him missing the final three games of the year, Edwards decided not to bench press this week. He told the assembled scouts that he was holding off until pro day to “maximize” his potential.

RB Alec Ingold

MEASUREMENTS

Height: 6′ 1″

Weight: 242 lbs

Arms: 31 1/2”

Hands: 9 5/8”

TESTING

40-yard dash: 4.89 (23rd)

Bench press: 16 (t-20th)

Vertical: 34.0 inches (t-13th)

Broad jump: 116.0 inches (t-20th)

3-cone drill: 7.35 seconds (12th)

20-yard shuttle: 4.32 (10th)

NOTES

Ingold’s numbers may not blow you away, but it’s important to remember he was the only fullback at the combine. So, him finishing as high as he did in some events, namely the 3-cone drill, the vertical and the 20-yard shuttle, is impressive.

Related

Comments

comments