Guard Eric Bledsoe agrees to contract extension with Milwaukee

Eric Bledsoe will be sticking around for awhile.

The guard has agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract extension to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks. It was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Advertisement

Bledsoe was going to become a free agent after the season, but the Bucks kept that from happening. In his first full season with Milwaukee, after being traded from Phoenix, Bledsoe has played in all but one game and is averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds, while shooting a career-best 60.2 percent on 2-point field goals.

While the signing of Bledsoe takes him off the market, two other Bucks’ starters — Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez — will be unrestricted free agents in July, while another — Malcolm Brogdon — will be a restricted free agent.

For now, though, the group, along with star Giannis Antetokounmpo, own the best record in the NBA at 47-14, and they can be the first team to clinch a playoff spot with a win Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Related

Comments

comments