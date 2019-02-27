The Swing: Feb. 27, 2019

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse look back at an up-and-down week for Wisconsin, discuss some breaking football news and answer your Twitter questions.

1:56 — Close games have become the norm for Wisconsin and you’re not sure which Badgers squad is going to show up.

4:51 — Breaking down the game-winner by Indiana’s Romeo Langford

10:03 — Sold or Not Sold

1) It’s more likely Wisconsin will get knocked out in the first round of the tournament than it is that they will make it to the second weekend.

2) Wisconsin has already exceeded my expectations for this season.

3) Free throw shooting was the main reason for Wisconsin’s loss to Indiana.

BREAKING NEWS: 18:54 to 25:18 — Alex Hornibrook is transferring…what does it mean for Wisconsin’s quarterback situation?

30:53 — Twitter questions

