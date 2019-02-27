Report: Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy involved in incident at high school game

Mike McCarthy may no longer be in the NFL, but the former Green Bay Packers coach reportedly treated some high school officials like he was.

According to a report by FOX 11 in Green Bay, McCarthy was apparently upset with the officials after the team his stepson plays on, Notre Dame Academy, lost to Pulaski High School by a single point in a playoff game. A video obtained by the station shows McCarthy coming out of the stands and following the officials on their way back to the locker room before what appears to be a verbal altercation takes place.

Pulaski’s athletic director, Janel Batten, is quoted as saying McCarthy “chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable.”

The report goes on to say the WIAA has received an abuse against contest officials complaint stemming from an incident at the game, though the complaint is confidential.

McCarthy was fired as the Packers coach on Dec. 2 after 13 years on the job.

You can read the full story here.

