NFL Scouting Combine: Day 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Two of the most recognizable faces on the Green Bay Packers roster haven’t definitely played their last games with the franchise. That’s if you believe what general manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday about those players — wide receiver Randall Cobb and linebacker Clay Matthews — when asked about the two soon-to-be unrestricted free agents.

“Randall’s been a great player for us. He’s one of the all-time Packers,” Gutekunst told reporters on Day 1 of the NFL Scouting Combine. “We’re still kind of putting that puzzle together. Obviously we had draft meetings and free agency meetings. Now we’re here at the combine. As we get all the information together as we approach the next few weeks, we’ll kind of have a better idea of all that.”

“[Clay has] been a great player for us for a long time,” Gutekunst said. “He’s still playing at a very, very high level. We’ll kind of get to that as we go over the next two weeks.”

Matthews has been with the club since being drafted in 2009 and is its all-time leader in sacks, while Cobb has been around since getting taken in the 2011 draft and owns the sixth-most receptions in franchise history.

Of the two, Cobb seems more likely to be done in Green Bay. He’s struggled to stay healthy, missing seven games last season and was not overly productive outside of a huge game in the season opener against Chicago. With the success of rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, the Packers could move forward without Cobb.

Matthews hasn’t been the dominant pass rusher he was early in his career, but he still found his way into the backfield in key moments last year. That he was robbed of those heroics by questionable officiating doesn’t change that. And without any clear upgrades already on the roster, he could return at a lower salary, if he’s willing.

One guy that almost surely will be back is tight end Jimmy Graham. There was a report from the NFL Network earlier in February that the Packers intended to hold on to him for the second of a three-year contract worth $30 million and Gutekunst’s words essentially confirmed it.

“Jimmy had a productive year for us last year,” Gutekunst said of the veteran that had 55 catches and played with a broken thumb in the final month of the season. “[I] was really, really proud of him. He fought through a lot of things just to be out there. Guys that have played as long as he has don’t have to do that. His professionalism was on display each and every day. I look forward to see what he can do for us this year.”

Just because Graham is back, doesn’t mean the Packers are set at the position. Veteran Marcedes Lewis almost certainly won’t be back, and it’s possible that Lance Kendricks’ time is also at an end in Green Bay. That leaves Graham and Robert Tonyan as the only experienced tight ends on the roster.

If they’re interested in adding through the draft, the Packers have several very intriguing options to consider, including the one that draft experts can’t stop fawning over — Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson.

Bringing the fullback…back

It just didn’t seem right that the Packers started last season without a single fullback on their roster. They carried four tight ends and former coach Mike McCarthy used them like fullbacks at times. But after so many years with John Kuhn, and a few years with Aaron Ripkowski, the idea Green Bay was phasing out the position like so many others had some fans upset. Well, no need to worry about that anymore. Not with new coach Matt LaFleur running things.

“There’s a lot of opportunity there,” Gutekunst said of LaFleur’s offense. “That position will be used a little bit differently than it has in the past.”

The best evidence of that is in San Francisco where coach Kyle Shanahan, one of LaFleur’s main influences, is committed to having a fullback, going so far as to say he’d always have one on his roster. But it’s not just having one on the roster. It’s using them. Last season, Kyle Juszczyk caught 30 passes for the 49ers, the third-most on the team.

On Green Bay’s roster is Danny Vitale and Malcolm Johnson. The former was a major contributor in the pass game at Northwestern, catching 135 passes while serving as a tight end and slotback.

If the Packers decide to go outside their roster, one option could be Wisconsin’s Alec Ingold. A native of DePere, Wis., the former high school quarterback is considered one of the top fullbacks available after serving as a lead blocker for the nation’s leading rusher in Jonathan Taylor and scoring 21 touchdowns in his career.

“Obviously, we’ve watched him for a number of years and followed his career,” Gutekunst said of Ingold. “He obviously had a very good career at Wisconsin.”

Back up to speed

For more than a month Gutekunst’s top priority was finding a replacement for McCarthy. So much so, some of his scouting duties for the draft fell by the wayside. His staff picked up the slack then, but he’s now back in a good spot.

“I’m on schedule now,” Gutekunst said. “Through the December period and January period, where some of those things took my attention away, I probably got a little behind. But once we got to the end of January and through draft meetings, I’m back to where I’d always be.”

Mo Wilkerson update

One of Gutekunst’s free agent signees a year ago, Wilkerson suffered a season-ending ankle injury in late September. The ugly looking ordeal put his time with the Packers in doubt because he only signed a one-year deal. But he told The Athletic that he would like to come back and Gutekunst was asked about the possibility.

“He’s done a great job. I see him all the time down in the training room,” Gutekunst said of the 29-year-old’s rehab. “He’s been through this injury before, so he kind of knows what to expect. He’s been on task.”

What’s up on Day 2?

The first groups of players will go through the bench press and meet with the media on Thursday. That includes four former Badgers — Beau Benzschawel, David Edwards, Michael Deiter and Ingold.

