Wisconsin comes up short in double OT at Indiana

Freshman star Romeo Langford made a layup with 0.7 seconds left to help Indiana beat No. 19 Wisconsin 75-73 in double overtime Tuesday night.

The Badgers hit just two shots after regulation and none in the second overtime, while also going just 6-for-13 from the free throw line.

Senior Ethan Happ had 23 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out late in the second overtime. Fellow senior Khalil Iverson scored in double figures for a third-straight game for the first time in his career, getting 15 points.

But it was a rough night for the rest of the starters, as forward Nate Reuvers and guards D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison combined to go 6-for-31 from the field, including 3 of 17 from beyond the arc.

Trice did make some plays down the stretch. He hit a pair of free throws to tie the game late in regulation, drilled a 3-pointer to do it again in the first overtime and then hit three free throws to tie it again before Langford’s game winner.

The loss hurts Wisconsin’s chances of grabbing a double bye in the conference tournament as it dropped a full game back of Maryland for fourth place with three games to go.

The Badgers will host Penn State on Saturday.

