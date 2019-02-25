Wisconsin, Marquette both up in latest AP poll

Wisconsin went 2-0 over the last week and earned a bump in the Associated Press top 25 for its efforts.

The Badgers moved up three spots to No. 19, matching their highest ranking since Feb. 4. It came after a home win over Illinois and a road victory at Northwestern.

Coach Greg Gard’s club is one of six Big Ten teams in the poll, the most of any conference in the country. Michigan State is the highest at No. 6, with Michigan coming in next at No. 9. Purdue moved up one spot to No. 14, while Maryland leaped seven spots to No. 17. Iowa fell one place to No. 22.

Big East-leader Marquette sits at No. 10, up one spot from last week’s poll.

With four games to go, Wisconsin is 19-8 overall and 11-5 in Big Ten play. While the team is still in the fight for a top four finish – and the double bye at the conference tournament that comes with it – the Badgers are also guaranteed to finish no worse than sixth.

Wisconsin will face Indiana on Tuesday before coming home to host Penn State on Saturday.

