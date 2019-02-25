NFL Combine presents opportunities for eight former Badgers

It’s a big week for a number of former Wisconsin players as they head to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The event, which gets underway Tuesday, will feature eight former Badgers. That’s tied for the third-most among all colleges, and each of them will be put under the microscope by front office personnel, coaches and medical staffs from across the league.

Here’s a quick primer on what’s at stake for each guy and what one mock draft site sees as potential landing spots for them.

LB T.J. Edwards

A four-year starter, Edwards could have left after his junior year. Instead, he stayed with a focus on trying to improve what many perceive as his biggest weakness — his athleticism. Despite a ton of experience and individual success, what Edwards does in the on-field testing this week — namely the 40-yard dash and shuttles — could swing his draft stock significantly.

Mel Kiper Jr’s position ranking: No. 9 ILB

DraftSite.com: No. 235 (7th round) to the Detroit Lions

LB Ryan Connelly

With the news from the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jason Galloway that Connelly played the entire season with a serious injury, it makes his performance this past year even more impressive. It will also be a focus for teams during the medical evaluation. As for testing, Galloway said Connelly won’t take part in the bench press, but will do all the other on-field drills. It’s a bit of a gamble if he’s not 100 percent, though he can always try and better his numbers at Wisconsin’s pro day in a few weeks.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr’s position ranking: N/A

Draftsite.com: Undrafted free agent

LB Andrew Van Ginkel

The NFL is always looking for good pass rushers and Van Ginkel is that. Like several of his teammates, he battled injuries during the 2018 season, so his numbers were down. Still, he did have 19 tackles for loss and ten sacks in 26 career games with 10 starts. That included a three-game stretch near the end of the year where he had 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. If he’s fully healthy, Van Ginkel has the chance to show off some of his freaky athleticism in Indy and help his cause.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr’s position ranking: N/A

DraftSite.com: No. 240 (7th round) to the New England Patriots

G Beau Benzschawel

Based on postseason awards and recognition, many apparently felt Benzschawel had the best season of any of Wisconsin’s linemen. That says something when you’re on the same line as two other guys that are likely to go in the early rounds of the draft. A knock on him by some scouts is that he doesn’t possess the athleticism needed in certain schemes, especially playing guard at 6-foot-6. He’s got an opportunity to quiet that talk a bit with the testing and on-field drills.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr’s position ranking: No. 5 G

Draftsite.com: No. 63 (2nd round) to the Kansas City Chiefs

OT David Edwards

Had Edwards left after his redshirt sophomore season, he potentially could have been a late first-round or early second-round selection. He returned, though, and things did not go as planned. A nerve injury to his neck and shoulder in fall camp limited his effectiveness throughout the season and it was clear the Illinois native wasn’t himself. Wisconsin eventually shut him down for the final three games. That neck and shoulder area will be of much interest to the medical staffs. If it checks out, the early second-round would seem, once again, to be a possibility.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr’s position ranking: No. 10 OT

DraftSite.com: No. 37 (2nd round) to the New York Giants

C/G Michael Deiter

Few offensive linemen in this year’s draft are more versatile than Deiter. He started games at tackle, guard and center during this career. Figuring out where his permanent spot will be could start this week. A healthy portion of his film comes at guard, but there were some coaches early in his time at Wisconsin that thought his best position would be center. It will also be interesting to see what Deiter weighs in at. He was at 328 pounds as a junior but played at 310 this past year and was all the way down to 304 at the Senior Bowl.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr’s position ranking: No. 5 C

DraftSite.com: No. 130 (4th round) to the Los Angeles Chargers

S D’Cota Dixon

Dixon played in 51 games and started 32 in his career at Wisconsin, but he missed a total of six the last two seasons due to injuries. Most of those were lower body issues, though medical teams will also be interested to check out the shoulder injury that required surgery in 2014. But even if teams get past the injuries, he still needs to show he’s closer to the player he was in 2016 (four interceptions) than the last two seasons (one total interception). The testing and on-field drills would be a good way to start.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr’s position ranking: N/A

Draftsite.com: Undrafted free agent

FB Alec Ingold

It’s a forgotten position in many offenses, but Ingold still managed to get invited to the Senior Bowl and now the combine. That’s more attention than another former UW fullback — Derek Watt — got in advance of the 2016 draft in which he was taken in the sixth round. But he was an outlier considering on average only 2.6 fullbacks have been taken in the last five drafts. So, it’ll be an uphill climb for Ingold, but it’s one that could get a bit easier if he can stand out from his peers in the testing portion of his week.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr’s position ranking: No. 1 FB

Draftsite.com: Undrafted free agent

