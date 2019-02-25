Lawrie officially returns to Brewers, won’t participate in spring training

The Milwaukee Brewers officially announced Brett Lawrie’s minor-league deal on Sunday. Lawrie announced his return to the organization on Instagram about two weeks ago. The minor league deal included a team option for a second year.

According to David Stearns, Lawrie won’t participate in spring training. He simply isn’t in baseball shape after being out of Major League Baseball since 2017.

Brett’s undergone a really comprehensive performance evaluation. The plan right now is that he will spend the next six weeks here really not doing baseball activities but putting his body in the best position to succeed going forward. It’s a long period, but we’ve got time. There’s no rush here. This is a player who hasn’t played in the major leagues for two years, and he recognizes that there’s a significant amount of work to be done before he can get back on the field, and then progress to baseball activities.

It may take a while for Lawrie to return to action, but he seems committed to making this comeback work at the age of 29. In 588 games in the majors, he is a career .261 hitter with a .315 on-base percentage, .734 OPS, 71 home runs and 253 home runs.

It’s a low-risk, high-reward move for the Brewers.

