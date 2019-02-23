No. 22 Wisconsin gets by Northwestern 69-64

No. 22 Wisconsin has won two straight games.

The Badgers went on the road and beat Northwestern 69-64 Saturday night.

Advertisement

For a second-straight game guard Brad Davison led the way, scoring 16 points. Senior Ethan Happ and sophomore D’Mitrik Trice added 14 to help Wisconsin to the season sweep of the Wildcats.

Senior Khalil Iverson was productive again, scoring 11 points and grabbing five rebounds. It was the first time this season the guard was in double digits in back-to-back games.

Wisconsin overcame the front court duo of Vic Law and Dererk Pardon, who combined for 45 of Northwestern’s 64 points.

The Badgers improved to 19-8 overall and 11-5 in Big Ten play. It leaves them a 1/2 game back of Maryland for fourth place in the conference.

Wisconsin will travel to 12th-place Indiana on Tuesday.

Related

Comments

comments