On this week’s show, our former Badgers — Josh Gasser, Mike Bruesewitz and Zak Showalter — give their take on the decision to bench Ethan Happ late against Illinois, if it’s something we’ll see again and whether we can expect more big games from Khalil Iverson down the stretch. The Wisconsin State Journal’s Jim Polzin also joins the show.

:56 — Jim Polzin interview

Advertisement

15:10 — Mike Bruesewitz interview

24:53 — Josh Gasser interview

37:38 — Zak Showalter interview

Related

Comments

comments