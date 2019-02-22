Packers receive no compensatory draft picks

For the first time since 2009, the Green Bay Packers did not get a single compensatory draft pick.

The NFL announced the picks Friday, with the Packers among 17 teams that were not awarded an extra pick. New England, Arizona and Washington had the most with four each.

Advertisement

Teams receive compensatory picks through a formula based on free agent gains and losses from the previous offseason. Green Bay’s gains, including tight end Jimmy Graham, cornerback Tramon Williams and defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson, outweighed its losses, which included safety Morgan Burnett, leaving the Packers without a compensatory pick.

Under former general manager Ted Thompson, the franchise rarely dabbled in free agency, preferring to draft, develop and retain players. That led to Green Bay being among the teams with the most compensatory picks since the process started in 1994. In fact, even without getting a single one this year, the Packers rank second all-time with 42 picks.

Here’s the full list:

Related

Comments

comments