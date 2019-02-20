Bracketology: Where Wisconsin stands

Wisconsin snapped its two-game losing streak on Monday with a win over Illinois. Now, at 18-8 overall and 10-5 in conference play, the Badgers are in prime position to challenge for a spot in the top four of the Big Ten and to make it back to the NCAA tournament after a one-year absence.

With less than a month until Selection Sunday, here’s where the various bracketology experts have Wisconsin.

CBSSports.com: No. 5 seed facing a play-in game winner in San Jose

ESPN: No. 5 seed playing New Mexico State in San Jose

NCAA.com: No. 4 seed playing South Dakota State in San Jose

Fox Sports: No. 5 seed playing New Mexico State

SBNation: No. 4 seed playing in Salt Lake City

T-Ranketology: No. 4 seed (99.7% chance of making the tournament)

TeamRankings.com: No. 7 seed (99% chance of making the tournament)

Bracketville: No. 5 seed facing a play-in game winner in San Jose

Bracketeer: No. 5 seed playing Lipscomb in San Jose

MakingTheMadness: No. 4 seed playing Vermont in Jacksonville

BracketMatrix (collection of all bracketology sites): No. 5 seed

