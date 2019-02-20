Bracketology: Where Wisconsin stands

Wisconsin snapped its two-game losing streak on Monday with a win over Illinois. Now, at 18-8 overall and 10-5 in conference play, the Badgers are in prime position to challenge for a spot in the top four of the Big Ten and to make it back to the NCAA tournament after a one-year absence.
With less than a month until Selection Sunday, here’s where the various bracketology experts have Wisconsin.
Advertisement
CBSSports.com: No. 5 seed facing a play-in game winner in San Jose
ESPN: No. 5 seed playing New Mexico State in San Jose
NCAA.com: No. 4 seed playing South Dakota State in San Jose
Fox Sports: No. 5 seed playing New Mexico State
SBNation: No. 4 seed playing in Salt Lake City
T-Ranketology: No. 4 seed (99.7% chance of making the tournament)
TeamRankings.com: No. 7 seed (99% chance of making the tournament)
Bracketville: No. 5 seed facing a play-in game winner in San Jose
Bracketeer: No. 5 seed playing Lipscomb in San Jose
MakingTheMadness: No. 4 seed playing Vermont in Jacksonville
BracketMatrix (collection of all bracketology sites): No. 5 seed