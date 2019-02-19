The Swing: Feb. 19, 2019

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse look back at the win over Illinois, discuss Ethan Happ’s absence in the final minutes, debate how Wisconsin will finish in its final five games and answer your Twitter questions.

2:02 — Wisconsin proved it could win down the stretch without Ethan Happ

4:10 — Why did Greg Gard really sit Happ for the final 4:06?

10:29 — Fact or Fiction

1) The Illinois game was the best performance of Khalil Iverson’s career.

2) Happ’s poor game was a bigger surprise than Iverson’s big game.

3) D’Mitrik Trice will (still) shoot better than 40% from 3 for the season.

4) Winning 15 straight vs Illinois in basketball is more impressive than Wisconsin beating Minnesota 14 straight in football.

29:09 — Graham Mertz…better dancer or quarterback?

30:51 — Twitter questions

