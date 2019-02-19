Steve Stricker to be named 2020 Ryder Cup captain

It looks like the 2020 United States Ryder Cup team will be led by a Wisconsin golfer when it competes at Whistling Straits. This will be the first time that the event will take place in Wisconsin.

According to Gary D’Amato of Wisconsin.golf, Madison’s Steve Stricker will be honored at a news conference on Wednesday morning at Fiserv Forum.

Advertisement

Stricker is a three-time Ryder Cup assistant captain. He will become the first U.S. captain in history without a major championship.

The U.S. has struggled in the Ryder Cup, having lost four of the last five meetings and seven of the last nine. The Europeans dominated in 2018 winning 17½ | 10½ at Le Golf National in France.

There will be a lot of pressure on Stricker and the U.S. to win on their home soil in 2020.

Related

Comments

comments