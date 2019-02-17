Giannis to play for Greece in FIBA worlds

Giannis Antetokounmpo has announced that he will play for Greece in the FIBA World Championships this summer.

Greece has already secured their spot for the 32-team tournament which begins on August 31st in China.

Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters over the NBA All-Star Break. “Yeah, I’ll be there [at the World Cup],” Antetokounmpo continued, “Let’s be healthy first. Knock on wood, [I’ll] stay healthy!”

The “Greek Freak” has led the Milwaukee Bucks to the best record in the NBA (43-14) and is one of the favorites to win MVP this season.

