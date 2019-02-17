Brewers sign Moustakas to one-year deal

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Brewers have signed Mike Moustakas to a one-year deal. The Brewers acquired Moustakas at last year’s deadline to bolster their lineup.

Moustakas hit .251/.315/.459 (108 OPS+) with 28 home runs overall last season between the Royals and the Brewers.

Travis Shaw will likely be the team’s everyday second baseman now with Moustakas back in the mix. Shaw performed admirably at the position.

This allows the Brewers to be patient with their top-prospect, 2B Keston Hiura.

Now, the Brewers have $123.3 million on the books for 2019. That would be the highest payroll in franchise history.

Milwaukee came one game short of playing in the World Series last season and they have every intention of making it this season.

