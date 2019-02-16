Trio of former Bucks stars named hall of fame finalists

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its finalists for enshrinement during NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte on Friday. Milwaukee Bucks alums Marques Johnson, Sidney Moncrief and Jack Sikma are among the 13 finalists.

A five-time all-star, Johnson averaged 20.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game during his 11 NBA seasons. He played his first seven years in Milwaukee. The Bucks will retire his No. 8 jersey on March 24th.

Moncrief spent 10 of his 11 NBA seasons in Milwaukee. He was a five-time all-star and won the league’s defensive player of the year in 1983 and 1984.

Sikma played his final five seasons with the Bucks. He was a seven-time all-star during his time with the Seattle SuperSonics. He averaged 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while in Milwaukee.

The Hall of Fame class will be selected at the NCAA men’s Final Four at Minneapolis in April.

