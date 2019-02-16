NBA All-Star Saturday predictions

There is nothing like NBA All-Star Weekend. Slam dunks, three-pointers, skills and a ton of points are all crammed into a three-day event. The weekend opened Friday night with the Celebrity All-Star Game and the Rising Stars Challenge.

It will continue Saturday night with the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point Shooting Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest. The All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Giannis will finish the weekend Sunday night.

For me, I could do without Friday night. I did not tune-in this time, and I can say with 100% certainty that I won’t tune-in next time. But I always look forward to the competitions on Saturday.

Skills Competition

  • Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
  • Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
  • De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
  • Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
  • Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers
  • Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

The skills competition has become one of the most exciting events to watch during the weekend. It features some of the most dynamic guards and big-men in the NBA.

You may think the guards have the advantage here, but a true point guard hasn’t won since Patrick Beverly in 2015. Karl-Anthony Towns and Kristaps Porzingis each have won once in the last three years.

The best pick seems to be a front-court player with excellent outside touch.

My Pick: Nikola Jokic

3-Point Shootout

It’s hard to bet against arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history. So, I won’t.

My Pick: Stephen Curry

Slam Dunk Contest

  • Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks
  • Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets
  • Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

The dunk contest isn’t highlighted by star-power anymore. But, the lesser-known players can still put on a great show.

Miles Bridges has home-court advantage and has already put together a plethora of highlight-reel dunks this season.

My Pick: Miles Bridges

