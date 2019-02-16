NBA All-Star Saturday predictions

There is nothing like NBA All-Star Weekend. Slam dunks, three-pointers, skills and a ton of points are all crammed into a three-day event. The weekend opened Friday night with the Celebrity All-Star Game and the Rising Stars Challenge.

It will continue Saturday night with the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point Shooting Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest. The All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Giannis will finish the weekend Sunday night.

For me, I could do without Friday night. I did not tune-in this time, and I can say with 100% certainty that I won’t tune-in next time. But I always look forward to the competitions on Saturday.

Skills Competition

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

The skills competition has become one of the most exciting events to watch during the weekend. It features some of the most dynamic guards and big-men in the NBA.

You may think the guards have the advantage here, but a true point guard hasn’t won since Patrick Beverly in 2015. Karl-Anthony Towns and Kristaps Porzingis each have won once in the last three years.

The best pick seems to be a front-court player with excellent outside touch.

My Pick: Nikola Jokic

3-Point Shootout

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

Danny Green, Toronto Raptors

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

It’s hard to bet against arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history. So, I won’t.

My Pick: Stephen Curry

Slam Dunk Contest

Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

The dunk contest isn’t highlighted by star-power anymore. But, the lesser-known players can still put on a great show.

Miles Bridges has home-court advantage and has already put together a plethora of highlight-reel dunks this season.

My Pick: Miles Bridges

