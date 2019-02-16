NBA All-Star Saturday predictions

There is nothing like NBA All-Star Weekend. Slam dunks, three-pointers, skills and a ton of points are all crammed into a three-day event. The weekend opened Friday night with the Celebrity All-Star Game and the Rising Stars Challenge.
It will continue Saturday night with the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point Shooting Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest. The All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Giannis will finish the weekend Sunday night.
Advertisement
For me, I could do without Friday night. I did not tune-in this time, and I can say with 100% certainty that I won’t tune-in next time. But I always look forward to the competitions on Saturday.
Skills Competition
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
- De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
- Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers
- Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
The skills competition has become one of the most exciting events to watch during the weekend. It features some of the most dynamic guards and big-men in the NBA.
You may think the guards have the advantage here, but a true point guard hasn’t won since Patrick Beverly in 2015. Karl-Anthony Towns and Kristaps Porzingis each have won once in the last three years.
The best pick seems to be a front-court player with excellent outside touch.
My Pick: Nikola Jokic
3-Point Shootout
- Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
- Danny Green, Toronto Raptors
- Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
- Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
- Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
It’s hard to bet against arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history. So, I won’t.
My Pick: Stephen Curry
Slam Dunk Contest
- Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks
- Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets
- Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder
- John Collins, Atlanta Hawks
The dunk contest isn’t highlighted by star-power anymore. But, the lesser-known players can still put on a great show.
Miles Bridges has home-court advantage and has already put together a plethora of highlight-reel dunks this season.
My Pick: Miles Bridges