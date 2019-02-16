Brewers sign pitcher Jay Jackson

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed Jay Jackson to a minor-league deal. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that the deal will be for $1 million if Jackson cracks the major-league roster.

The 31-year old right-hander spent the last three seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball and became one of the league’s top relievers.

Manager Craig Counsell said Jackson will compete for a spot in the bullpen.

He’s been pitching in Japan. He wanted to come back so he’s a candidate in our bullpen. We thought highly of things that we saw from him in Japan and so with him coming back there is a fit.

The Brewers will hope Jackson can mirror the success of their last overseas signing, Eric Thames.

