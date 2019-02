On this week’s Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable, our former Badgers — Josh Gasser, Mike Bruesewitz and Zak Showalter — talk about two tough losses, what they would say to Ethan Happ about his free throw shooting and whether Wisconsin still has a shot at a Big Ten title.

:50 — Jesse Temple interview

12:44 — Mike Bruesewitz interview

24:11 — Josh Gasser interview

35:21 — Zak Showalter interview

