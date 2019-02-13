The Swing: Feb. 13, 2019

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse look at what’s ailing Wisconsin in late losses, talk about Ethan Happ’s free throw shooting woes, discuss Brad Davison’s inability to get charge calls and answer your Twitter questions.

5:16 — Ethan Happ’s free throw shooting is mostly mental

10:16 — Sold or not sold

1) Three straight games of subpar shooting from three has me concerned.

2) The late-game issues hampering Wisconsin in the last two games are fixable.

3) Ethan Happ’s free throw struggles will impact how I view his overall career.

4) Wisconsin will capture a share of the Big Ten title.

23:06 — Why isn’t Brad Davison getting charge calls? Is he getting a bad reputation?

33:33 — Twitter questions

