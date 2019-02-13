Giannis’ triple-double leads Bucks to 106-97 win over Indy

For the first time in franchise history the Milwaukee Bucks are 29 games over the .500 mark heading into the All-Star break. The Bucks halted the Pacers’ six-game win streak with a 106-97 win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to a season-low 12 points the last time these two teams faced off on December 12th. He was determined to change the script this time around. Giannis got off to a fast start dominating from the tip. He had his fifth triple-double of the season finishing with a game-high 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists.

Indiana set the pace in the third quarter outscoring Milwaukee 32-21 as they carried a 79-76 lead into the fourth. The Pacers continued their dominance early in the final frame as they jumped out to a 7-0 run.

Milwaukee answered with a 30-11 run over the final nine minutes of the contest. The Bucks have proven all year long that they are never out of a game.

Next up, Giannis and Khris Middleton will represent the Bucks at All-Star Weekend. Milwaukee will return to Fiserv Forum on Thursday, February 21st when they host the Boston Celtics.

