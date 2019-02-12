(11) Michigan State 67, (20) Wisconsin 59: Last word

MADISON — No. 20 Wisconsin fell for a second straight game, this one an ugly 67-59 loss to No. 11 Michigan State Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: Cassius Winston

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called him one of the best point guards in the Big Ten, and Ethan Happ said he’s the perfect player to run Michigan State’s offense. Both were right as the junior had a game-high 23 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Spartans. It included back-to-back 3-pointers in the final five minutes of the first half to help erase a seven-point Wisconsin lead. Winston is a top candidate for Big Ten Player of the Year and showed it on Tuesday.

The good: Wisconsin’s bench in the first half

The Badgers bench has been up and down this season, but it delivered in the first half. The trio of junior Brevin Pritzl, senior Charlie Thomas and freshman Kobe King combined for 13 points, a couple of blocks and two steals. Pritzl had a five-point possession on his own, drilling a couple of technical free throws and then hitting a 3-pointer. King saw the most time in the second half, and while he had just two points, Gard was complimentary of his defense.

The not so good: Outside shooting

Michigan State wasn’t going to let Wisconsin win the game from the outside. The Spartans, because of their ability to largely play Happ one-on-one in the post, kept tight to the Badgers’ shooters and didn’t allow for many kick out opportunities. Guards D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison were both shooting better than 40-percent from beyond the arc coming in but managed to go 2 of 10. Forward Nate Reuvers helped out by going 3-for-6 but as a team Wisconsin hit just 6 of 20 from deep.

Stat of the game: 0-for-6

That was Happ’s free throw shooting line for the night. It dropped his season average to 44.5-percent.

What they said:

Gard on Happ’s struggles at the line:

“You support him as much as you can. Obviously, nobody’s put more time into it, utilized more resources than what he has to try to help remedy that and improve that.

“You’ve got to continue to chip away and hope there’s a breakthrough.”

In Case You Missed It:

— Happ scored 20 points and in doing so topped the 2,000 mark for his career. He became just the fourth player in Big Ten history to managed 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

— Davison’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds left was Wisconsin’s first field goal since the 6:02 mark. That’s 5:52 without a made basket during the most crucial part of the game.

— Despite the loss, Wisconsin didn’t lose ground in the chase for share of the Big Ten title. Michigan fell at Penn State, leaving five teams within two games of the Wolverines and Spartans, who currently lead the race at 11-3 in conference play.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (17-8, 9-5) hosts Illinois (9-15, 5-8) next Monday.

