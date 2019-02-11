Wisconsin OL Jon Dietzen retires from football

Wisconsin will need to replace four starters from its 2018 offensive line.

The Badgers already knew they had to replace three with Beau Benzschawel and Michael Deiter graduating, and David Edwards leaving early for the NFL. Now, they’ll also need to fill the void left by Jon Dietzen, who announced on Twitter he was giving up football due to injuries.

Dietzen would have been a senior this fall and had started 32 games in his career. That included 12 this past season at left tackle, though he was only a part-time player, sharing snaps with Cole Van Lanen. That was in an effort to keep him as healthy has possible.

Even if Dietzen did play in 2019, it likely would have been back at left guard, the spot he occupied his first two years in the program. That would have allowed Van Lanen to be the full-time starter at left tackle.

Without Dietzen, the Badgers will likely turn to senior Jason Erdmann or redshirt sophomore Kayden Lyles at the two guard spots.

