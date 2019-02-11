Wisconsin drops in AP poll, Marquette holds steady

Wisconsin’s loss at Michigan didn’t hurt it too bad in the Associated Press top 25.

In the most recent poll released Monday, the Badgers dropped one spot to No. 20. That came after a week in which Wisconsin got a win at Minnesota but came up short against the Wolverines on Saturday. It snapped a six-game winning streak and left the Badgers two games back of Michigan for first place in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin’s next opponent — Michigan State — fell two spots to No. 11. It was the second-straight week the Spartans had fallen in the poll and they’ve lost three of their last four games. They’ll come to the Kohl Center on Tuesday night in what could serve as almost a must-win game for the Badgers’ conference title hopes.

In total, six Big Ten teams were in the poll, tied with the ACC for the most among all conferences. Michigan was the highest at No. 6, with Purdue coming in at No. 12, Iowa at No. 21 and Maryland at No. 24.

Marquette stayed put at No. 10 following its 1-1 week that saw the Golden Eagles lose to St. Johns and then beat No. 13 Villanova at home.

