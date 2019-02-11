Giannis scores 29 in Bucks 112-99 win over Bulls

Milwaukee improved to an NBA-best 42-14 overall and 14-0 following a loss with a 112-99 win in Chicago against the Bulls.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 29 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists. It was his 12th 25-Point, 15-Rebound, 5-Assist game this season tying Shaquille O’Neal for the most 25-Point, 15-Rebound, 5-Assist games in a single season since the NBA-ABA Merger (1976-77).

Zach Lavine had 27 points, five rebounds, and seven assists as the Bulls held their own pulling within three points late in the fourth (100-97). Milwaukee answered with a 12-0 run to close the door on Chicago.

It wasn’t the prettiest win we’ve seen from the Bucks this season. They shot just 31.8% from beyond the arc and committed 17 turnovers. All that matters though is the end-result and that’s a win.

Milwaukee will travel to Indiana to play the Pacers Wednesday for their last game before the All-Star break.

