Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry fined $25,000 for tampering

MILWAUKEE | The Anthony Davis saga has been one of the most interesting stories in the NBA this season. A few fines have been handed out by the league for tampering and now that short list includes the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Malika Andrews of ESPN, Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry has been fined $25,000 for comments he made regarding the New Orleans Pelicans star and being the type of player Milwaukee would want on their team.

Before last week’s trade deadline, a list of Davis’ preferable trade destinations was released. The Bucks were included among the four teams.

Lasry gave an interview with Sporting News following the report.

“I saw that report, and I think it’s great. It’s a little bit of what we want. We want players to come and play in Milwaukee. And part of it is, when you’re winning and you’re setting a standard for excellence, people see that. People want to win. It doesn’t make a difference if you’re in Milwaukee, New York or L.A. The whole goal is winning. So we hope it would be players like Anthony Davis and others who want to come to Milwaukee.”

The comments made by Lasry violated league tampering rules that prohibit team representatives from commenting on other teams’ players.

It’s highly doubtful Davis, who is a free agent in 2020, will end up in Milwaukee but it gives the Bucks a sort of “big-time” feel that he listed them as a preferred destination along with New York and Los Angeles.

Lasry didn’t say anything that the entire city of Milwaukee wasn’t thinking. You want great players on your team.

