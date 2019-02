For the first time in Wisconsin hockey history a retired jersey hangs from the rafters of the Kohl Center.

Prior to their game Saturday night against Ohio State, the Badgers honored all-time goal scoring leader, and hero of the 1980 USA Miracle on Ice team, Mark Johnson by making him the first player to have his jersey retired at the school.

Here is the full ceremony from a special night for No. 10.

