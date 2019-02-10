Bucks assign Christian Wood to Herd

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned Christian Wood to the Wisconsin Herd.

Wood has performed well in the NBA G League. In 19 starts for the Herd this season, Wood is averaging 28.4 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

In ten games with the Bucks, he is averaging 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 5.1 minutes per game.

Many Bucks’ fans on social media have been wanting to see Wood get more playing time. But there are just too many guys ahead of him to find quality minutes.

Now, with the addition of Nikola Mirotic from the New Orleans Pelicans, Wood will find it more difficult to get minutes for the Bucks.

Wood will be active for the Herd Sunday afternoon when they take on the Canton Charge.

