No. 19 Wisconsin falls at No. 7 Michigan

No. 7 Michigan pulled away in the final minute to beat No. 19 Wisconsin 61-52 in Ann Arbor on Saturday, ending the Badgers winning streak at six games.

Senior Ethan Happ had a team-high 18 points, but had just four in the second half on 2 of 9 shooting. Foul trouble allowed him to play just 26 minutes, the second-fewest for him in a conference game this year.

Sophomores Brad Davison and Nate Reuvers each had nine points, with guard D’Mitrik Trice added eight.

Michigan was paced by guard Charles Matthews, who broke out of his recent slump to score 18 points, including 16 after the break. Center Jon Teske had 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Milwaukee native Jordan Poole had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The game marked the first time since Jan. 29, 2013 that Wisconsin didn’t make a single free throw. The two attempts the Badgers got were also the fewest since then.

With the loss, Wisconsin drops two games back of Michigan for first place in the Big Ten. The Badgers will host No. 9 Michigan State on Tuesday.

