Brewers sign INF Brett Lawrie

2B/3B Brett Lawrie has been out of Major League Baseball since the end of the 2016 season. However, he is getting a chance to make a comeback.

On Saturday, Lawrie announced on his Instagram page that he has signed with the team that drafted him – The Milwaukee Brewers.

“I’m so ecstatic for this opportunity of a lifetime and I cannot thank the Brewers enough for believing in ME when no 1 else would,” Lawrie wrote in a lengthy post.

The Brewers took Lawrie in the first round (16th) of the 2008 MLB June Amateur Draft.

According to Robert Murray of The Athletic, the Brewers’ agreement with Lawrie is a minor-league deal with a club option for 2020. The potential max value of the contract is $7 million.

