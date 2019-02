On this week’s Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable, our former Badgers — Mike Bruesewitz, Josh Gasser and Zak Showalter — talk about the six-game winning streak, Brad Davison’s play, Ethan Happ’s celebration after the Minnesota victory and the chances UW can grab a piece of the Big Ten title.

13:41 — Mike Bruesewitz interview

Advertisement

25:12 — Josh Gasser interview

36:27 — Zak Showalter interview

Related

Comments

comments