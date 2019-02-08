Bucks hammer the Mavericks for sixth-straight win

Milwaukee needed just one of its All-Stars to post another double-digit win on Friday night.

Playing without forward Khris Middleton, who was given the night off to rest, the Bucks rolled to their sixth-straight win with a 122-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Star Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee, scoring a game-high 29 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. Center Brook Lopez chipped in 20 points, while guards Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon each had 18.

Dallas hit a season-high 22 3-pointers, with all but two players hitting at least one. Rookie sensation Luca Doncic had a team-high 20 points.

With the win, Milwaukee is now an NBA-best 41-13 on the season, including an 18-9 record on the road.

The Bucks will come home to face Orlando on Saturday night in what is the final home game before the All-Star Break.

