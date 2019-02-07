Reports: Bucks add Nikola Mirotic before trade deadline

By: Cody Grant

The Milwaukee Bucks are making moves in advance of the NBA’s trading deadline.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is sending forwards Jason Smith and Stanley Johnson to the New Orleans Pelicans for forward Nikola Mirotic. The trade will also include the Detroit Pistons and send multiple second-round picks to the Pelicans.

In 32 games this season, the 27-year-old Mirotic is averaging 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 36.8-percent from beyond the arc. He’s also ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (2.7).

With the addition of Mirotic, the Bucks will join the Houston Rockets as the only teams with at least three players averaging six attempted threes per game (Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton).

Head coach Mike Budenholzer must be licking his chops. Mirotic will fit perfectly in his system that emphasizes pace, space and long-distance shooting.

