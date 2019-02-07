Eight former Badgers invited to NFL Combine

There will be strong Wisconsin presence at this year’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis later this month.

The league released the list of the participants on Thursday and eight former Badgers were listed:

OL Beau Benzschawel

￼LB Ryan Connelly

OL ￼Michael Deiter

DB ￼D’Cota Dixon

OL ￼David Edwards

LB ￼T.J. Edwards

FB ￼Alec Ingold

￼LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Wisconsin was one of seven teams with eight players invited to the combine, and only six had more.

The eight is the most for Wisconsin since also sending eight in 2013. The only times the Badgers have sent more came in 2005 (9) and 2001 (10).

In its latest seven-round mock draft, Bleacher Report has five Wisconsin players getting selected. Early entrant David Edwards projected to be the highest pick with the New England Patriots selecting him in the second round.

