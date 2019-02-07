Another Friday night opener for Wisconsin football

A Friday night season opener is quickly becoming a tradition for the Wisconsin football team.

For a third-straight year, the Badgers will open the season under the lights on a day normally reserved for high school football, this time on Aug. 30 at South Florida. The game was originally slated for Aug. 31.

Wisconsin opened the 2017 season on a Friday at home against Utah State and last season on a Friday at home against Western Kentucky. A number of local high schools moved their normal Friday night games so as not to interfere with the happenings at Camp Randall Stadium.

This will be the first true road game opener for the Badgers since 2010 when they beat UNLV in front of 20,000 Wisconsin fans in Las Vegas. Prior to that, the last time was a 2003 loss at West Virginia.

South Florida finished 2018 7-6 under second-year coach Charlie Strong, losing its last six games, including a 38-20 loss to Marshall in the Gasparilla Bowl.

