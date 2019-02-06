Report: Bucks trade Thon Maker to Detroit

Thon Maker is on the move.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks have traded the former first-round pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for forward Stanley Johnson.

Johnson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft, has not blossomed into the player many thought he would coming out of Arizona after just one season. The 6-foot-7 Johnson is averaging 7.5 points per game to go along with 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Maker, meanwhile, has not played since word leaked that his agent had requested a trade away from Milwaukee in late January. The Bucks’ top pick in the 2016 draft, Maker wanted more playing time then he was getting. He ended up appearing in just 35 games this and averaging 11.7 minutes per game.

The NBA trading deadline is set for Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. CT.

