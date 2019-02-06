Bucks drop season-high 148 points on Wizards

By: Cody Grant

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks had one of their best offensive games of the season on Wednesday night in a 148-

129 win against the Washington Wizards.

The Bucks scored 50 points in the first quarter alone, which led to an 85-65 halftime lead. The 85 points

are the most in a first half in Bucks history.

All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo was spectacular, shooting 17 of 21 from the field and finishing with 43 points, six rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes.

The Wizards fought all night and cut the deficit to just seven early in the fourth quarter. Milwaukee

answered with a 13-0 run to pull away.

Guard Bradley Beal led the way for Washington with 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

With the win, the Bucks improved to 40-13 and became the first team in the NBA to reach 40 wins this season. It’s the third time in team history the club has been the first to reach that number. The other two times it happened — 1970-71 and 1973-74 — Milwaukee went to the NBA Finals.

The Bucks will travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks Friday night.

