Wisconsin in Bracketology

Wisconsin has won five-straight games and put itself into a very good position to make the NCAA Tournament after missing last year’s Big Dance for the first time in 20 seasons.
At 16-6, the Badgers already have more wins this season than they did all of last year, and their current winning streak has them sitting just a game out of first place in the Big Ten.
With about six weeks until Selection Sunday, here’s where various outlets have Wisconsin in the bracket.
CBS Sports: No. 5 seed playing UC Irvine in San Jose
ESPN.com: No. 5 seed playing Hofstra in Hartford
NCAA.com: No. 6 seed playing Wofford in Jacksonville
Fox Sports: No. 4 seed playing Belmont
SBNation: No. 4 seed playing Vermont in Hartford
T-Ranketology: No. 4 seed (99.7% chance of making the tournament)
TeamRankings.com: No. 6 seed (98% chance of making the tournament)
Bracketville: No. 4 seed playing Vermont in San Jose
Bracketeer: No. 4 seed playing New Mexico State in Salt Lake City
MakingTheMadness: No. 4 seed playing Belmont in Salt Lake City
BracketMatrix (collection of all bracketology sites): No. 5 seed