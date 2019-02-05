Wisconsin in Bracketology

Wisconsin has won five-straight games and put itself into a very good position to make the NCAA Tournament after missing last year’s Big Dance for the first time in 20 seasons.

At 16-6, the Badgers already have more wins this season than they did all of last year, and their current winning streak has them sitting just a game out of first place in the Big Ten.

With about six weeks until Selection Sunday, here’s where various outlets have Wisconsin in the bracket.

CBS Sports: No. 5 seed playing UC Irvine in San Jose

ESPN.com: No. 5 seed playing Hofstra in Hartford

NCAA.com: No. 6 seed playing Wofford in Jacksonville

Fox Sports: No. 4 seed playing Belmont

SBNation: No. 4 seed playing Vermont in Hartford

T-Ranketology: No. 4 seed (99.7% chance of making the tournament)

TeamRankings.com: No. 6 seed (98% chance of making the tournament)

Bracketville: No. 4 seed playing Vermont in San Jose

Bracketeer: No. 4 seed playing New Mexico State in Salt Lake City

MakingTheMadness: No. 4 seed playing Belmont in Salt Lake City

BracketMatrix (collection of all bracketology sites): No. 5 seed

