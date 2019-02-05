Bucks’ Khris Middleton to take part in 3-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend

Khris Middleton is going to make the most of NBA All-Star Weekend.

The league announced Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks forward had been selected for the 3-point contest. It’ll be his second time taking part in the event, having also done so in 2016. In that first go around, Middleton managed just 13 points in the opening round and did not advance.

For the season, the 27-year-old Middleton is shooting 38-percent from beyond the arc. That puts him in the middle of the pack among the other contestants, which includes the Golden State Warriors Steph Curry, the Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki and the Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard.

Having been born about 200 miles away from Charlotte in Charleston, S.C., the weekend will serve as somewhat of a homecoming for Middleton, who will be playing in his first All-Star Game.

Here’s the full list of contestants for the event, which will take place Feb. 16.

Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Danny Green, Toronto Raptors

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

