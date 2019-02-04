Reports: Bucks among teams Anthony Davis would consider signing long-term with

Anthony Davis is willing to come to Milwaukee long-term.

According to multiple reports, the New Orleans Pelicans star has given his team the name of four organizations he’s willing to be traded to and sign an extension with — the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers, the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Whether Milwaukee is actually willing to get involved with the six-time All-Star is unknown. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that the Bucks haven’t inquired about a potential trade and believes the way in which their roster is currently built would make a trade extremely difficult.

Davis and his agent announced publicly last week that he wanted out of New Orleans. Most expect him to end up with LeBron James and the Lakers. They are the only team to have reportedly made an offer for the 25-year-old and the trade deadline is Thursday at 2 p.m. CT.

Milwaukee currently owns the best record in the NBA at 38-13. The Bucks will close out a five-game road trip on Monday night in Brooklyn.

