Bucks crush Washington for third-straight win

Milwaukee rolled to another win Saturday night, taking out Washington 131-115 on the road.

The Bucks dominated for much of the night, leading by 23 at the half and building a 32-point advantage in the third quarter.

Star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 37 points and 10 rebounds, while center Brook Lopez had 21 points. All-Star Khris Middleton chipped in with 20 points and six assists.

The Wizards were paced by guard Bradley Beal’s 24 points. Former Wisconsin star Sam Dekker had two points and eight rebounds.

With the win, Milwaukee improved to 8-0 against teams that it had lost to earlier in the season. The Bucks also moved to 3-1 on their current five-game road trip that will conclude on Monday in Brooklyn.

