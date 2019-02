On this week’s Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable, our former Badgers — Josh Gasser, Mike Bruesewitz and Zak Showalter — talk about Wisconsin’s four-game winning streak, the challenge of the next four games and Ethan Happ’s Player of the Year candidacy. BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara also joins to talk about the latest on the recruiting trail.

1:14 — Jon McNamara interview

Advertisement

15:15 — Josh Gasser interview

28:56 — Mike Bruesewitz interview

38:04 — Zak Showalter interview

Related

Comments

comments