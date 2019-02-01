Packers hire special teams coach

The Green Bay Packers have a new special teams coach.

In a press release issued Friday, the team announced Shawn Mennenga would replace Ron Zook, who was fired after the season. Mennenga spent last year at Vanderbilt overseeing its special teams and was an assistant special teams coach for the Cleveland Browns for seven years prior to that. That included spending two years working under Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who was the head coach of the Browns in 2014 and 2015.

The team also announced it had retained assistant special teams coach Maurice Drayton. It’ll be his second season with the Packers and his fourth in the NFL.

Green Bay’s special teams were a major issue in 2018, finishing near the bottom in nearly every outlets’ rankings. That included Pro Football Focus, which had the Packers at No. 30, and the Dallas Morning News, which had them at No. 32.

Penalties and turnovers were a constant theme, with Green Bay leading the league with five giveaways on special teams. Among them was a fumble by Ty Montgomery against the Los Angeles Rams that cost the Packers a chance to mount a game-winning drive.

In addition to those two hires, new coach Matt LaFleur also announced he’d hired Wendel Davis and Christian Parker as defensive quality control coaches.

