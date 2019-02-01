(24) Wisconsin 69, (21) Maryland 61: Last word

MADISON — No. 24 Wisconsin picked up its fifth-straight win Friday night with a 69-61 victory over No. 21 Maryland at a raucous Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: Ethan Happ

Wisconsin’s best player once again played like it in a big moment. Happ had 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists on the night and many of his best plays came down the stretch. With the Badgers trailing 55-54, Happ assisted on an Aleem Ford 3-pointer, converted a layup, once again found Ford for a 3-pointer and then made a diving steal that led to two free throws for Wisconsin. His handprints were all over the 12-2 run that allowed the Badgers to take control of a tight game.

The good: Brad Davison

Like he did late against Nebraska, the Badgers emotional leader hit clutch shot after clutch shot on Friday night. He scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the second, including hitting all three 3-pointers he put up. Davison also put the game away at the free throw line, going 5-for-6 in the final 2:08.

The not so good: Nate Reuvers

It was another tough night for the Wisconsin big man. He played 24 minutes before fouling out without scoring.

Stat of the game: 4

That’s how many turnovers Wisconsin had in the game, its lowest total this year and tied for the lowest since the opener of the 2015-16 season. The Badgers had zero turnovers in the second half.

What they said:

Greg Gard on the Kohl Center crowd

“I thought the crowd was amazing. I thought they did a great job. The students were really into it, whether the white out made a difference in adding more adrenaline to the building or not but that’s the electricity and noise level we need in this place. That was definitely a boost for us tonight. I’m thankful for everybody that showed up, those that are driving home or got home already. Let’s keep it rolling in terms of that energy level and excitement in the building.”

In Case You Missed It:

| Happ’s six field goals give him 803 for his career, breaking Alando Tucker’s school record.

| Friday night’s win marked the sixth second-half comeback victory for the Badgers this year, including five in Big Ten play.

— Wisconsin got 18 points off the bench, its most since getting 19 against Penn State on Feb. 6. That included 10 from Aleem Ford, who hadn’t scored in the last three games. He hit two big 3-pointers in the Badgers’ late run.

— Brevin Pritzl hit a pair of 3-pointers. He’s now 6-for-9 from beyond the arc over the last four games.

| Wisconsin shot 23 free throws to Maryland’s eight, something coach Mark Turgeon noted afterwards. It was the complete opposite of what happened at Maryland last month when the Terrapins shot 29 free throws and the Badgers had just six.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) travels to Minnesota (16-5, 6-4) on Wednesday.

