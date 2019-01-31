Packers retain five coaches from Mike McCarthy’s staff

Five assistant coaches from former coach Mike McCarthy’s staff will be staying on under new coach Matt LaFleur.
In addition to the previous announcement that Mike Pettine would be retained as defensive coordinator, the Green Bay Packers issued a press release Thursday afternoon that named four more that would be sticking around.
Those retained include defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery and running backs coach Ben Sirmans. Montgomery is entering his fifth year with the club, while Sirmans is heading into his fourth.
The team has also promoted Jason Simmons to defensive backs coach and Ryan Downard to assistant defensive backs coach. Simmons spent last year helping coach the secondary and has been with Green Bay for the past eight years in various roles. Downard was a defensive quality control coach last season, his first with the Packers.
Here is the latest look at what LaFleur’s first coaching staff looks like so far.
Head coach: Matt LaFleur
Offensive coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett
Quarterbacks coach: Luke Getsy
Running backs coach: Ben Sirmans
Wide receivers coach: Alvis Whitted
Tight ends coach: Justin Outten
Offensive line coach: Adam Stenavich
Defensive coordinator: Mike Pettine
Defensive line coach: Jerry Montgomery
Linebackers coach: Kirk Olivadotti
Secondary coach: Jason Simmons
Assistant secondary coach: Ryan Downard
Special teams coach: