Packers retain five coaches from Mike McCarthy’s staff

Five assistant coaches from former coach Mike McCarthy’s staff will be staying on under new coach Matt LaFleur.

In addition to the previous announcement that Mike Pettine would be retained as defensive coordinator, the Green Bay Packers issued a press release Thursday afternoon that named four more that would be sticking around.

Those retained include defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery and running backs coach Ben Sirmans. Montgomery is entering his fifth year with the club, while Sirmans is heading into his fourth.

The team has also promoted Jason Simmons to defensive backs coach and Ryan Downard to assistant defensive backs coach. Simmons spent last year helping coach the secondary and has been with Green Bay for the past eight years in various roles. Downard was a defensive quality control coach last season, his first with the Packers.

Here is the latest look at what LaFleur’s first coaching staff looks like so far.

Head coach: Matt LaFleur

Offensive coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

Quarterbacks coach: Luke Getsy

Running backs coach: Ben Sirmans

Wide receivers coach: Alvis Whitted

Tight ends coach: Justin Outten

Offensive line coach: Adam Stenavich

Defensive coordinator: Mike Pettine

Defensive line coach: Jerry Montgomery

Linebackers coach: Kirk Olivadotti

Secondary coach: Jason Simmons

Assistant secondary coach: Ryan Downard

Special teams coach:

